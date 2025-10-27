After Stellar Festive Period, PN Gadgil Expects Strong Momentum In Wedding Season

PN Gadgil Jewellers Ltd. has reported sales of Rs 606 crore during the Diwali period, which amounts to a 74% increase compared to last year. Following robust sales in the festive period, the company expects momemtum to continue during the wedding season as well.

PN Gagdil recorded its highest-ever single-day trade during Dhanteras, amounting to a year-on-year increase of more than 100%. The company announced these Diwali sales numbers through an exchange filing on Monday.

Gold segment led gains for PN Gadgil Jewellers, witnessing a growth of 74%, whereas the silver and diamond categories also improved, seeing yearly growth rate of 90% and 54% respectively.

“This Diwali marks yet another milestone in our journey. We are truly grateful for the continued trust and love our customers place in our brand, craftsmanship, and service," said Saurabh Gadgil, Chairman and Managing Director of PN Gadgil.

"Through the launch of new festive offers, enhanced showroom experiences, and staying true to our core values, we have been able to delight our customers, drive robust growth across all categories, and strengthen our connection with them, despite fluctuating gold prices," he added.