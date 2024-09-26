WazirX Gets Conditional, Four-Month Moratorium From Singapore Courts

Zettai Pte., the parent company of WazirX which is facing the impact of a massive $235-million cybertheft, has been granted a conditional, four-month moratorium as it seeks to resolve its current crisis.

Under the moratorium granted, WazirX will have to:

Make wallet addresses public.

Respond to user queries raised in the courtroom.

Release financial information.

Ensure future voting for court applications is scrutinised by independent parties.

This current moratorium is less than the six-month moratorium it was angling for. A moratorium will protect WazirX from any legal proceedings and prosecution till it finds a way out.

"This action paves the way for the fastest, creditor-approved, and legally binding resolution to restore crypto balances, ensuring a fair and timely outcome for all stakeholders," it said in a statement.