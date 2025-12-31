Philanthropy At Scale: The Legacy Gift Of Warren Buffett

This article is part of NDTV Profit's special series on Warren Buffett's investment guidelines, philosophy, top bets, and more, ahead of his retirement.

On Dec. 31, 2025, Warren Buffett will retire from Berkshire Hathaway, closing the final chapter of a six-decade run that quietly reshaped global capitalism. There will be no dramatic exit. No last trade. No ceremonial farewell beyond a brief filing and a familiar letter. But as Buffett steps away, what lingers is not just the wealth he created—it’s the unprecedented way he has chosen to give it back.

For most billionaires, philanthropy arrives as an epilogue. For Buffett, it has almost been a parallel career.