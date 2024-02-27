Vodafone Idea To Raise Rs 20,000 Crore Via Equity
The promoters will also participate in the proposed equity raise.
Vodafone Idea Ltd.'s board has approved a fundraise plan of Rs 20,000 crore via equity as the debt-laden telecom operator keeps the hunt on for new investors and fund rollout of 5G.
The board met on Tuesday to consider the fundraise via a combination of equity and/or equity-linked instruments. The promoters will also participate in the proposed equity raise, according to an exchange filing.
The company will seek the shareholders' nod on April 2 and expects to complete the equity fund raise in the coming quarter.
Last week, Aditya Birla Group Chairperson Kumar Mangalam Birla said there were no plans to exit the struggling telecom business while speaking at the launch of Grasim Industries Ltd.'s new paint business, Birla Opus. The group will continue to look for new investors in Vodafone Idea, he said.
"We are making good progress, but we can't put in a timeline. We remain very committed to Vodafone Idea and like we have said in the public domain, efforts are on to get outside investors," he said.
Vodafone Idea lost 13.68 lakh wireless subscribers in December, as compared with a loss of 10.73 lakh subscribers in November, according to data by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India released Thursday.
Shares of Vodafone Idea closed 5.93% lower at Rs 15.87 apiece on Wednesday, ahead of the announcement, as compared with a 0.42% gain in the benchmark BSE Sensex.