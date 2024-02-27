Vodafone Idea To Raise Rs 20,000 Crore Via Equity

Vodafone Idea Ltd.'s board has approved a fundraise plan of Rs 20,000 crore via equity as the debt-laden telecom operator keeps the hunt on for new investors and fund rollout of 5G.

The board met on Tuesday to consider the fundraise via a combination of equity and/or equity-linked instruments. The promoters will also participate in the proposed equity raise, according to an exchange filing.

The company will seek the shareholders' nod on April 2 and expects to complete the equity fund raise in the coming quarter.