Vodafone Idea Says In Talks With Centre After AGR Ruling Setback

Days after the Supreme Court struck down its plea for re-computation of adjusted gross revenue or AGR dues, Vodafone Idea Ltd. on Monday said it has reached out to the government over the issue.

The company has initiated a fresh dialogue with the government for remedies on AGR dues, the telecom firm's top management said in a conference call with analysts and investors.

Vodafone Idea's AGR liability stood at Rs 70,300 crore as of June 2024, which makes up 33% of its gross debt. Re-computation of the dues would have cut down the AGR by Rs 30,000–35,000 crore.

The company believes that to compute the AGR, only telecom revenue should be considered and non-telecom revenue should be excluded. However, the apex court on Sept. 19 ruled against its plea.

Vodafone Idea's top management said this is likely to be the final outcome from the court, and any reconsideration into the matter could be made only by the government.

The company said that its "merits on AGR dues are quite strong," and it is in the "process of putting a request with the government for AGR dues."