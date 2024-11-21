Vodafone Idea Needs 160% ARPU Surge To Sustain Free Cash Flow, Says Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs lowered its revenue and Ebitda estimates for Vodafone Idea by up to 5% and 13%, respectively, citing continued subscriber erosion and weak operational metrics. It also revised its 12-month DCF target price to Rs 2.4 from Rs 2.5, implying a 67.3% downside.

The brokerage maintained a 'sell' rating, highlighting that Vodafone Idea’s balance sheet remains stretched despite potential equity conversion of dues by the government.

Goldman Sachs noted that Vodafone’s incremental Ebitda margin was around 50%, compared to Bharti Airtel’s 70%, while its capital expenditure continued to lag peers. It also raised concerns about the timing of the company’s debt-raising efforts, which depend on clarity over adjusted gross revenue payments—another timeline that remains uncertain.

Vodafone Idea shares trade at 22 times its fiscal 2026 estimated Enterprise Value/Ebitda, a sharp premium compared to Bharti Airtel’s 12 times, despite its weaker growth and return profile. Goldman Sachs projects mid-single-digit returns on capital employed for Vodafone Idea during the forecast period, significantly below Bharti Airtel and Jio’s 17–18%.

The brokerage also flagged potential negative implications for 'sell' rated Indus Towers, due to Vodafone Idea’s delayed debt-raising plans.