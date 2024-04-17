Vodafone Idea FPO: GQG, Fidelity And Redwheel Funds Top Investors

Vodafone Idea Ltd. has mopped up close to Rs 5,400 crore from anchor investors ahead of its follow on public offer. Marquee investors include GQG Partners, Fidelity Investments, Australian Super, UBS Fund Management, Redwheel Fund.

The telecom major allotted 4,910 crore shares at Rs 11 apiece to 70 anchor investors.

GQG Partners got the highest allocation of 19.7%. It's an U.S. based investment company, which is involved in active management of global and emerging markets equity portfolio for institutions, advisors, and individual worldwide.

GQG has invested Rs 1,348 crore, Fidelity Rs 774 crore and Redwheel Funds has put in Rs 281 crore.

A total of 79.5 crore shares worth Rs 874.7 crore have been allocated to five domestic mutual funds. The release adds that domestic mutual funds have gotten 16.2% of the total allocation via 11 schemes.

The domestic mutual funds include HDFC funds, Motilal Oswal, Quant, Baroda BNP Paribas, 360 One.