"Karan Adani, managing director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd., called the inauguration of the Vizhinjam Port a 'historic day' on Friday. The first cargo ship docked at the port and was inaugurated by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. 'Today is a historic day! Today is the day that marks the end of a very long wait,' Adani said.The transshipment port, a large-scale public-private partnership, will see a total investment of Rs 20,000 crore from Adani Ports by March 2029.Phase 1 of the port's development will be completed ahead of schedule, according to Adani. 'We already have 600 meters of operational quay length, and we are preparing 7,500 container yard slots to accept cargo. While we are expected to handle 1 million TEUs per annum in phase 1, we are confident that we will handle 1.5 million TEUs—50% more.'Developed by the Adani group, the port is located near Kovalam Beach. It welcomed the 'San Fernando,' a vessel from Maersk, carrying over 2,000 containers. 'This is a symbol of a new, glorious achievement in Indian maritime history,' Adani said. 'This ship is just the first of many thousands of very large container ships that will berth in this port in the years ahead,' he said. Adani Group's Vizhinjam Port is India's first mega transshipment container terminal and is positioned strategically just 10 nautical miles from major international shipping routes. It boasts a natural draft of 20-24 meters, making it one of India's deepest ports. This depth eliminates the need for extensive dredging, allowing it to accommodate large container ships effortlessly.Since October 2023, seven cargo ships have called at the port, testing its capabilities and bringing in the machinery now installed, Adani said. The port features advanced technologies, including eight ship-to-shore cranes and 23 cantilevered rail-mounted gantry cranes, the Adani Ports MD said. 'No other port in India—including our own highly advanced Mundra Port—has these cranes or these technologies.'.Location, Infrastructure, Economic Impact—What Puts Vizhinjam International Port In Spotlight.Adani expressed his gratitude for support from various stakeholders, including the state and central governments, the people of Vizhinjam and Thiruvananthapuram, and several political leaders. He specifically thanked Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for their guidance and support.The Adani Group also announced that it plans for ancillary developments, including a modern fishing harbour, bunkering facilities, an outer ring road, a seafood park, cruise tourism facilities, and an industrial corridor. These developments are anticipated to create over 5,500 additional direct and indirect employment opportunities in Vizhinjam.They also plan to equip thousands of young women and men with advanced specialised skills, relevant to the maritime sector through the Adani Skill Development Centre. .Vizhinjam International Port Welcomes First Container Vessel.Disclaimer: NDTV Profit is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company. "