Vistara Pilot Crisis Live: Almost 40 Flights From Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru Cancelled
Angry Fliers, Hapless Ground Crew: How The Vistara Saga Is Playing Out
After Vistara cancelled several flights across India on Monday, passengers were fuming on social media about their abysmal experience. While some chose to express their displeasure with messages about their flights, others were recording arguments with the ground staff at airports.
Vistara Cancels Flights To Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru
Vistara flight operations were hit on Monday, with disruptions extending into Tuesday, as pilots called in sick en masse in protest over a new salary system ahead of merger with Air India.
Vistara cancelled 15 flights from Mumbai, 12 from Delhi and 11 from Bengaluru for today, people with knowledge of the matter told NDTV Profit on the condition of anonymity.
Vistara Offers Alternate Options, Refunds Against Cancelled Flights
Vistara will offer alternate flight options or refunds to customers affected due to flight cancellations, the Tata-owned airline said in a statement on Monday.
The full-service carrier cited "various reasons, including crew unavailability" as the reason for the impact on operations.
Vistara said it will deploy B787-9 Dreamliner and A321neo on select domestic routes to combine flights or accommodate more customers wherever possible.