Angry Passengers, Hapless Ground Crew: How The Vistara Saga Is Playing Out

After 35–50 flights across India were cancelled on Monday, customers of Vistara were fuming on social media about their abysmal experience. While some chose to express their displeasure with messages about their flights, others were recording arguments with the ground staff at airports.

Late Monday evening, Vistara said that it was facing operational disruptions owing to high cancellations of flights. The airline said that it would reduce flight operations and deploy larger planes to manage the problems. Moreover, the airline said that it would offer alternative flight options or refunds to affected customers.