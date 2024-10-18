Vistara-Air India Merger: What’s Next For Club Vistara Loyalty Program?
The merger means that existing members of Club Vistara will be integrated into Air India's Flying Returns program.
After the merger of Air India and Vistara, customers can expect the Vistara experience to continue, albeit under the Air India brand. Vistara flights will be operated by Air India and will be assigned a new four-digit code beginning with “2” (e.g., UK 955 will become AI 2955) for bookings from Nov. 12.
Notably, starting Sept. 3, passengers were unable to book Vistara tickets for travel on or after Nov. 12. However, Vistara will continue to accept bookings and operate flights normally until Nov. 11, 2024.
The merger means that existing members of Club Vistara will be integrated into Air India's Flying Returns program. This program will evolve into a new version called "Maharaja Club", providing members with enhanced benefits and rewards.
In addition to loyalty program changes, Air India is in the midst of upgrading its fleet. New aircraft are being delivered, and existing planes are undergoing refurbishment to offer improved interiors and amenities, the company said in a press release.
The routes and schedules for Vistara flights will remain unchanged, and passengers can look forward to the familiar in-flight service, including menus and cutlery. The same crew will continue to serve onboard, ensuring a seamless transition for travellers.
Recently, Air India added six A350 aircraft to its fleet, enhancing its international service, including routes to London and New York.
The airline’s narrowbody fleet is also being upgraded, with 27 legacy A320neo aircraft scheduled for a retrofit by mid-2025. These retrofitted aircraft will feature enhanced seating options, including Business Class and Premium Economy, along with modern conveniences like USB ports and updated cabin designs.
With its merger, Air India aims to expand its global footprint, offering passengers a unified experience with access to over 90 domestic and international destinations, plus more than 800 additional options through codeshare partners, the company's media release stated.