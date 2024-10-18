Vistara-Air India Merger: What’s Next For Club Vistara Loyalty Program?

After the merger of Air India and Vistara, customers can expect the Vistara experience to continue, albeit under the Air India brand. Vistara flights will be operated by Air India and will be assigned a new four-digit code beginning with “2” (e.g., UK 955 will become AI 2955) for bookings from Nov. 12.

Notably, starting Sept. 3, passengers were unable to book Vistara tickets for travel on or after Nov. 12. However, Vistara will continue to accept bookings and operate flights normally until Nov. 11, 2024.

The merger means that existing members of Club Vistara will be integrated into Air India's Flying Returns program. This program will evolve into a new version called "Maharaja Club", providing members with enhanced benefits and rewards.