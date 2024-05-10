Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Set To Earn Over Three Times Profit From Go Digit IPO

Bangalore-based insurance startup Go Digit Insurance's initial public offering is set to yield handsome returns for star couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. The duo having invested a total of Rs 2.5 crore in the company back in 2020, stands to make gain of over 270% with the IPO launch.

At the upper price band of Rs 278, their initial investment of Rs 2.5 crore is poised to escalate to Rs 9.25 crore, resulting in an estimated profit of Rs 6.75 crore.

Kohli, the former Indian cricket team captain, entered the investment fray by purchasing 266,667 shares at Rs 75 each through a private placement, amounting to an initial investment of around Rs 2 crore. With the IPO priced between Rs 258 to Rs 278 per share, the value of Kohli's investment is estimated to soar to approximately Rs 7.4 crore.