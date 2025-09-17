'Very Large Outcomes': Prosus Bullish On Swiggy And Rapido Amid Stake Sale Buzz

Amid street chatter of Prosus NV picking up Swiggy's 12% stake in Rapido, the Dutch investment major believes that both Swiggy and Rapido parent Roppen Transportation Services can give large returns to investors.

"Both Rapido and Swiggy are performing extremely well and we think both of them can create very large outcome in the future," Gaurav Kothari, Prosus' principal investor for the India ecosystem, told NDTV Profit in an interview.

As per the latest data, the Tencent-backer currently holds around 2.7% in Rapido, and over 24% in Swiggy. Sriharsha Majety's firm, meanwhile, holds its 12% stake since 2022. Following Swiggy's first quarter earnings for fiscal 2026, the company informed shareholders that it would reconsider its Rapido stake as the cab aggregator entered the food delivery space.

"For all our portfolio companies we are constantly evaluating whether we want to invest fresh capital or not," Kothari explained. "Based on that, we form a thesis and take a decision."