Rapido Launches Food Delivery App 'Ownly', Most Dishes Priced Below Rs 150
Rapido Launches Food Delivery App 'Ownly', Most Dishes Priced Below Rs 150

Ownly currently includes brands like Wow!, Eatfit and Krispy Kreme and Faasos.

13 Aug 2025, 08:32 PM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Ownly is currently live across select locations in Bengaluru, and most dishes on the platform are priced below Rs 150. (Photo: Rapido website)</p></div>
Rapido on Wednesday announced the launch of its standalone app 'Ownly' for food delivery. This comes days after NDTV Profit was the first to report about the cab aggregator's plans to foray into the food delivery segment.

Ownly is currently live across select locations in Bengaluru, and most dishes on the platform are priced below Rs 150.

(This is a developing story)

