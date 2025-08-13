Rapido Launches Food Delivery App 'Ownly', Most Dishes Priced Below Rs 150

Rapido on Wednesday announced the launch of its standalone app 'Ownly' for food delivery. This comes days after NDTV Profit was the first to report about the cab aggregator's plans to foray into the food delivery segment.

Ownly is currently live across select locations in Bengaluru, and most dishes on the platform are priced below Rs 150.

Ownly currently includes brands like Wow!, Eatfit and Krispy Kreme and Faasos.

(This is a developing story)