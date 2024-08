Vedanta Ltd. said on Tuesday that its board has approved to sell 1.1 crore shares or 2.6% stake in Hindustan Zinc Ltd., through an offer for sale, according to its statement to the exchanges.

The details of the floor price and date were, however, not disclosed.

Shares of Vedanta Ltd., closed 2.15% higher at Rs 422.70 per share, compared to a 0.87% decline in the BSE Sensex.

This is a developing story.