Vedanta Q1 Updates: Aluminium Production Up 1%, Zinc Down 5%

Vedanta Ltd.'s aluminium production increased 1% on a yearly basis to 605 kilotonnes in the first quarter, according to provisional business updates released on Thursday. The company reported its highest-ever first-quarter mined metal production.

In the April-June period, mined metal production increased 1% year-on-year but declined 15% sequentially to 265 kt, in line with mine preparation activities being carried out every year, the company said.

Saleable zinc production was down 5% year-on-year, while refined zinc production saw a 4% decrease to 202 kt. Zinc international production was up 50% to 57,000 tonnes.

Saleable silver production also fell 11% year-on-year to 149 tonnes due to lower input from mines.

On the other hand, oil and gas production declined 17% year-on-year to 8.5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. The company's total power sale rose 11% sequentially to 4,791 million units, but it fell 10% year-on-year.

Pig iron production rose 4% to 213 kt on account of improved operational efficiency.