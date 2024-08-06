Vedanta Eyes $4 Billion Cash Flow In FY25, Remains On Deleveraging Path

Vedanta Ltd. aims to generate $4 billion in pre-capex cash flow in financial year 2025 and continue to deleverage, senior officials told NDTV Profit.

"In the current year, our guidance has been $6 billion and that will lead to $4 billion in pre-capex cash flow," Group Chief Financial Officer Ajay Goel said on Tuesday, after the announcement of the company's first quarter results.

The focus of management is generating cash through volume and capital optimisation, said Executive Director Arun Mishra.

The company's net debt-to-Ebitda ratio has improved from 1.9 times last year to 1.54 times, Goel said. The three critical targets for Vedanta this fiscal are delivery, deleveraging and demerger, he said.

"We raised $1 billion in July through QIP and the entire proceeds will be used for deleveraging. The current cost-to-capital is 10% on a group basis and we want to bring it down to 9% by the end of this fiscal," he said.

The miner's net debt for the quarter stood at Rs 61,324 crore.