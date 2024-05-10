US Trade Body Bats For Ethylene-Treated Spices Amid Heat On Indian Firms

The American Spice Trade Association has asserted that ethylene oxide is permitted for use on spices in the US and prohibiting it could potentially result in "serious unintended implications," like non-compliance with food safety standards.

The comments come at a time when Hong Kong suspended sales of certain ready-made spices from MDH and Everest, considered household brands in India, for allegedly containing high levels of cancer-causing ethylene oxide. This sparked concerns regarding food safety regulations, with several countries like the US, New Zealand, the Maldives, Bangladesh and Australia raising questions about the quality of spices supplied from India.

"Currently, the US regulations permit the use of EtO treatment on imported spice products as long as residues adhere to the prescribed tolerances," Laura Shumow, executive director of ASTA, said in a letter dated May 9 to the Spices Board of India. "Moreover, without the use of EtO, imported spices are at a higher risk of the presence of pathogens and non-compliance with the FDA food safety regulations."

The US imports more than 1 lakh tonnes of spices from India valued at more than $360 million annually, according to the trade body. The ASTA represents 200 spice manufacturers in the US.

Ethylene oxide is an approved antimicrobial fumigant and the maximum residue limit for EtO is 7 parts per million, while that of ethylene chlorohydrin is 940 ppm for herbs and spices, except basil, the industry body said. The spice industry relies on EtO sterilisation as one of the "primary methods" to comply with Food and Drug Administration regulations under the Food Safety Modernization Act.