Now, Hong Kong Bars Sale Of MDH, Everest Spice Mixes Over Excess Pesticide Content

Hong Kong has banned the sale of MDH Pvt. and Everest Food Products Pvt. curry spices after detecting the carcinogenic pesticide ethylene oxide in them.

MDH Group’s three spice mixes—Madras Curry Powder, Sambhar Masala Mixed Masala Powder and Curry Powder Mixed Masala Powder—while Everest Group’s Fish Curry Masala were found to contain the pesticide under routine surveillance programmes, the Centre For Food Safety of The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region said in a statement dated April 5.

In a separate and similar move, Singapore pulled Everest’s products off its shelves, citing the presence of pesticides above safe levels.