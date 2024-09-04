UPL To Unlock Value Of Seeds Arm Advanta Through Primary Or Secondary Sale

UPL Ltd. aims to unlock the value of its seed unit, Advanta Enterprises Ltd., by raising funds via the primary or secondary sale of securities through private placement or public offerings.

In fiscal 2023, shareholders of the pesticides and agrochemicals manufacturer approved the creation of distinct pure-play platforms, prompting the company to create a separate platform by transferring its seeds business to Advanta, a subsidiary of the company, according to an exchange filing.

One of the main objectives of creating a separate Advanta platform was to facilitate unlocking value for the shareholders of UPL at an appropriate time, the exchange filing said.

The company will make suitable announcements for such definitive proposals under applicable regulations, subject to receipt of approvals from the respective boards, it said.