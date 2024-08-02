UPL Q1 Results: Reports Higher-Than-Expected Loss
The agro-chemical manufacturer posted a net loss of Rs 527 crore in the quarter-ended June.
UPL Ltd. reported a net loss in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, which was higher than analysts' estimates.
The agro-chemical manufacturer posted a net loss of Rs 527 crore in the quarter-ended June, according to an exchange filing on Friday. This compares with a net loss of Rs 320 crore, as per consensus estimates of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
UPL Q1 FY25 Results (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 1.1% to Rs 9,067 crore versus Rs 8,963 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 8,773 crore).
Ebitda down 13.5% to Rs 1,101 crore versus Rs 1,273 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Rs 1,193 crore).
Margin at 12.1% versus 14.2% (Bloomberg Estimate: 13.6%).
Net loss of Rs 527 crore versus profit of Rs 102 crore (Bloomberg Estimate: Loss of Rs 320 crore).
Shares of UPL closed 5.06% lower at Rs 532.10 apiece, as compared with a decline of 1.17% in the benchmark Nifty 50.