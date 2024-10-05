Union Bank Q2 Updates: Total Advances Rises 9.63%

Union Bank of India Ltd.'s total advances rose 9.63% year-on-year to Rs 9.28 lakh crore in the quarter-ended September, according to provisional figures released by the lender on Saturday.

Total deposits rose 9.17% over a year ago to Rs 12.42 lakh crore, according to an exchange filing. The bank's total business as of Sept. 30 rose 9.36% year-on-year at over Rs 21.7 lakh crore.

Domestic advances in the quarter grew 8.88% year-on-year as of Sept. 30., 2024.

Earlier last month, the state-run lender said that operations at some of its branches may get affected on Sept. 27 as a section of employees will proceed with a strike.

In September, the All India Union Bank Officers' Federation and the All India Bank Employees Association, which represent a majority of the bank's workers, had called a strike on Sept. 27 to "oppose unilateralism of bank management.".

Both the unions have decided to withdraw their strike call, Union Bank said in an exchange filing. However, a joint forum of some other employee unions—AIUBEF, AIUBSF, UBSA and UBIEU—has decided to go ahead with the strike, it said.