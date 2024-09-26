Union Bank Says Some Employees To Go On Strike On Sept. 27, Operations May Get Affected

Union Bank of India Ltd. on Thursday said that operations at some of its branches may get affected on Sept. 27 as a section of employees will proceed with a strike.

Earlier this month, the All India Union Bank Officers' Federation and the All India Bank Employees Association, which represent a majority of the bank's workers, had called a strike on Sept. 27 to "oppose unilateralism of bank management.".

Both the unions have decided to withdraw their strike call, Union Bank said in an exchange filing. However, a joint forum of some other employee unions—AIUBEF, AIUBSF, UBSA and UBIEU—has decided to go ahead with the strike, it added.

These unions represent around 7% of the total workforce, the lender said. The workers affiliated with them consist of customer service associates and office assistants.

"In the event of materialising a strike, the functioning of the bank’s branches and administrative offices in some locations may be affected," the filing stated.

"The bank is unable to quantify the loss on account of said strike," it further noted.