UK's Stricter Scrutiny Of Spices Disrupting Supply Chains, Says Dabur Chief Executive

Heightened scrutiny of spice imports in UK markets is causing significant supply chain disruptions hitting sales, according to Dabur Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra.

"As far as the international business for Badshah is concerned, we faced a pushback from regulators, especially in the UK," he told analysts in a post-earnings conference call. "While our products have not got picked up, there has been very tight scrutiny and screening of all dispatches from India due to the controversies around spices causing supply chain delays."

Dabur's spice brand Badshah, which operates in ground spices, blended spices and seasonings, has seen a decline in the international markets due to the longer processing time, which Malhotra said the company hopes to "correct going forward in the next quarter and growth should pick up".