TVS Motor Launches New Raider i-Go: Price, Features And More

The segment first Boost mode delivers additional 0.55 Nm of torque and 10% improvement in fuel efficiency, said Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President, Head - Commuter Business and Head - Corporate Brand & Media, TVS Motor Company.

The TVS Raider equipped with iGO Assist delivers the class leading torque of 11.75Nm @6000rpm. This is key as the newly launched Bajaj Pulsar N125 engine delivers 11Nm of torque. This was anyway less than the TVS Raider previous model by 0.2 Nm, so this newer model performs better.

TVS has claimed this model the fastest 125 cc in the segment with the best-in-class torque. It also has the reverse LCD cluster and TVS Smart Xonnect Platform.

The new TVS Raider iGO comes at a price of Rs 98,389 (Ex-showroom Delhi). This compares with initial Prices of Bajaj Pulsar N125 prices that start from Rs 94,707/- for the LED Disc variant, while the top variant, LED Disc BT, costs ₹98,707/-