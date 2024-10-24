TVS Motor Launches New Raider i-Go: Price, Features And More
TVS Motor Launches New Raider i-Go. Here's how it compares with Bajaj Pulsar N125.
TVS Motor Company has intensified the 125-CC space further with the launch of the TVS Raider i-Go, priced attractively versus its peers. This launch comes on the back of intensifying competition in the 125-CC space with new launches by Bajaj with the Pulsar N125, which is the sportier Pulsar from the traditional NS 125.
The newly launched TVS Raider boasts of the boost mode, a category first feature enabled by iGO Assist technology, TVS said in its press release. Let's dive into how this model performs on features, current market of 125-CC and outlook for the future.
Feature Rich New Raider i-Go
The segment first Boost mode delivers additional 0.55 Nm of torque and 10% improvement in fuel efficiency, said Aniruddha Haldar, Senior Vice President, Head - Commuter Business and Head - Corporate Brand & Media, TVS Motor Company.
The TVS Raider equipped with iGO Assist delivers the class leading torque of 11.75Nm @6000rpm. This is key as the newly launched Bajaj Pulsar N125 engine delivers 11Nm of torque. This was anyway less than the TVS Raider previous model by 0.2 Nm, so this newer model performs better.
TVS has claimed this model the fastest 125 cc in the segment with the best-in-class torque. It also has the reverse LCD cluster and TVS Smart Xonnect Platform.
The new TVS Raider iGO comes at a price of Rs 98,389 (Ex-showroom Delhi). This compares with initial Prices of Bajaj Pulsar N125 prices that start from Rs 94,707/- for the LED Disc variant, while the top variant, LED Disc BT, costs ₹98,707/-
125-CC Space More Competitive Now
We discussed the market share changes across different engine types in this story and highlighted how the 125-CC segment is steadily becoming the “new entry level” segment among younger consumers. It has changed to more sportier and feature rich segment at attractive prices.
Compared to last year, Honda Motors is biggest gainer with Shine model and cornered roughly 45% of the market. Bajaj has been the number two player as they also have 4 models now with the N125 inclusion.
TVS Motor plans to have a larger market share in the 125-CC motorcycle segment. It currently is a distant number four player and with these launches it might shore up some more.