Honda Gains Market Shares Across Two-Wheeler Segments; Bajaj, TVS, Hero Lose Out – Story In Charts

The 125-CC segment has been the most promising segment in the value segment over the past couple of years. While there are a few strategies has been employed by companies to appeal to the consumer, the key strategy visible was to address the younger generation – a trend visible with launches of the TVS Raider and Bajaj Pulsar 125. Hero and Honda largely retained their strategy to have ‘commuter’ models but Hero has recently launched the Xtreme 125 – a more nuanced model appealing to younger audience.

Honda operates the Shine 125 and SP 125 and appeals to the commuter bike community. These have specific applications for intercity travel and Honda has been able to capture this meaningfully. It lost market share last year due to supply chain issues but has come back meaningfully.