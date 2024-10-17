TVS Motor Launches Motorcycle In Kenya, Expands Global Footprint

TVS Motor Co. launched the TVS HLX 125 motorcycle in Kenya on Thursday as the international export market demonstrates some signs of recovery.

This new addition features a five-gear system, making it suitable for various terrains. Enhanced features of the TVS HLX 125 include battery-saving headlamps for better visibility, a flat footrest, and dura grip tubeless tyres mounted on an 18-inch alloy rear wheel, according to an exchange filing.

The motorcycle has also an increased wheelbase alongside extended vehicle warranty of up to 50,000 km or 18 months. The TVS HLX 125 is available in three colours — black, red and blue.

This launch comes a day after competitor Bajaj Auto Ltd. announced plans for increased investment in its Brazilian unit to expand production capacity and enhance its sales footprint in Brazil. The move signals a broader revival in the global exports market for the automotive sector.