TVS Motor Clocks Highest-Ever Monthly Sales In September As iQube Delivers

TVS Motor Co. has clocked its highest ever monthly volumes on the back of surging electric two-wheeler sales.

Total two-wheeler sales of the Chennai-based automaker rose 20% year-on-year to 4.71 lakh units in September, as against 3.86 lakh units in the year-ago period, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday. While domestic sales were up 23% year-on-year at 3.69 lakh units, exports rose 19% to 1.02 lakh units over the same time period.

What stood out, however, was the surge in EV sales.

The company shipped 28,901 electric vehicles to dealerships last month, as against 20,356 units in the year-ago period—a growth of 42%.