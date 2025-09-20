Meta, Microsoft Urge H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Quickly, Not Leave For 'Foreseeable Future'

The Donald Trump administration's decision to sharply hike H1-B visa fees has resulted in top companies like Meta and Microsoft, which hire quite a few foreign nationals, with Indians in the majority via this process, to ask their employees to return back to the United States within the next 24 hours.

Meta and Microsoft in internal mails to their employees, seen by NDTV Profit, have also urged their employees in the US, who hold such a visa, to not leave for the 'foreseable future'.

Meta has advises H-1B, H4 status holders to stay in US for at least 14 days and those currently outside to consider returning within 24 hours. To those already in the US, it has asked that they stay till 'practical applications' are understood.

Microsoft has 'strongly' asked workers to 'do best to return' and employees in the US to stay in order to avoid denial of re-entry.