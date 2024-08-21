Vodafone Idea Could Challenge Jio, Airtel For Market Share In Two Years, Says Jefferies

While Jio's and Airtel's market share gains is likely to continue in the near term, it could moderate going into fiscal 2026 as Vodafone Idea could emerge as a competitor on the back of recent fundraise, Jefferies said in the backdrop of monthly telecom subscriber data for June.

Jio's outperformance on active subscribers additions bodes well for the sector's competitive intensity, according to Jefferies. This may also be one of the reasons why Jio took the lead on tariff hikes, it said.

During the month, the total telecom subscriber base grew 0.16% to 120.6 crore, showed Telecom Regulatory Authority of India data for June released Tuesday.

Among telecom companies, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. added the highest number of mobile users in June with 19.1 lakh new subscribers, while Bharti Airtel Ltd. registered 12.5 lakh new connections. Vodafone Idea Ltd. and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. lost 8.6 lakh and 7.45 lakh customers, respectively.

Here is a look at what the data showed about the India's telecom subscriber base, active subscriber base and broadband subscriber base.