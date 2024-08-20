TRAI June Data: Jio Leads Subscriber Growth; Vi And BSNL Decline

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. added the highest number of mobile users in June with 19.1 lakh new subscribers, while Bharti Airtel Ltd. registered 12.5 lakh new connections. Vodafone Idea Ltd. and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd. lost 8.6 lakh and 7.45 lakh customers, respectively, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's report on Tuesday.

The total telecom subscriber base in the country grew 0.16% to 120.6 crore in June. The total broadband subscribers in the country increased from 93.5 crore in May to approximately 94.1 crore in June, with a growth rate of 0.6%, according to a release.

Reliance Jio's broadband subscriber base stands at approximately 48.9 crore and Airtel's at 28.1 crore. The top five service providers constituted 98.37% of the total broadband subscribers at the end of June.