Titan, United Spirits, Vedant Fashions Top Wedding Season Picks Of Nuvama’s Abneesh Roy

With the wedding season kicking off in India, Abneesh Roy, executive director of research at Nuvama Institutional Equities, has listed a number of sectors that are likely to gain from the large-scale wedding spends.

Several companies across sectors are set to gain from an extended wedding season after a sluggish demand in the first half of the ongoing financial year.

Sectoral players expected to benefit from the rising consumption this wedding season include liquor, jewellery and FMCG companies, among others.