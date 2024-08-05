Titan Q1 Result Review: Analysts See International Segment, Jewellery Leading Growth

Titan Co.'s net profit in the first quarter of fiscal 2025 fell, despite a rise in revenue. Analysts are cautious due to expansion among competition. However they are optimistic on growth in the second quarter on the back of reduced import duty, pent-up demand and expansion plans.

The company's net profit fell 5% year-on-year to Rs 715 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2025, missing analysts' estimates. The watch maker's margins contracted to 9.4% from 9.5%.

However, its revenue rose 11.5% YoY to Rs 13,266 crore, beating the Bloomberg estimate of Rs 12,642.7 crore. Its Ebitda also rose 11% to Rs 1,247 crore.

High gold prices, fewer wedding days, and a heatwave contributed to the overall decline in revenue, according to Emkay Global.

In the jewellery segment, Ebit margins improved by 20 bps to 11.2% due to cost optimisation. The India business grew by 8% year-over-year, with CaratLane showing an 18% growth.

The company is also focusing on lab-grown diamond inquiries and remains confident of certifying natural diamonds over LGDs.

Citi maintained a 'neutral' rating on the stock citing store expansion of peers. However, Nuvama had a 'buy' rating on the stock as it sees international business and the Mia and CaratLane brands driving growth.