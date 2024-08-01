Telegram CEO Pavel Durov Reveals He Has 100 Biological Kids; Elon Musk Draws Parallel To Genghis Khan

The 39-year-old Russian-born IT entrepreneur explained he began donating sperm 15 years ago to help a friend struggling with fertility issues.

In a post on Telegram, Durov wrote, "Back fifteen years ago, a friend of mine approached me with a weird request. He said that he and his wife couldn't have kids due to a fertility issue and asked me to donate sperm at a clinic for them to have a baby. I laughed my ass off before realising he was dead serious. The boss of the clinic told me that "high quality donor material" was in short supply and that it was my civic duty to donate more sperm to anonymously help more couples. This sounded crazy enough to get me to sign up for sperm donation."

He said today in 2024, his past donating activity has helped over a 100 couples in 12 countries to have kids. He wrote though he stopped being a donor several years ago, at least one IVF clinic still has his frozen sperm available for anonymous use by families who want to have kids.