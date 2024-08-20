Techno Electric Eyes Rs 4,000-Crore Order Inflows In Current Fiscal

Techno Electric and Engineering Co. expects an order inflow of Rs 4,000 crore in FY25 after posting a strong first quarter performance.

Padam Prakash Gupta, managing director of Techno Electric and Engineering, told NDTV Profit that the order inflows "should be around Rs 4,000 crore and may exceed Rs 4,000 crore also."

Of the total projected new orders for the current financial year, the company has already achieved Rs 1,600 crore in the first quarter, he said, adding, "We are also L1 in another Rs 1,200 crore, which should crystallise in Q2. And Q3 and Q4 should build the rest.”

Commenting on the significant rise in margins and overall performance in Q1, Gupta said, “In our sector, all quarters are not alike. Generally, Q1 is weak compared to Q2. And Q3 and Q4 together contribute nearly 60% of the top line. Margins are sustainable to the extent of the varied performance of the ongoing business.

In Q1, we have earned some income out of the discontinued business, but there’s more in the pipeline to come. We generally account for incomes as and when received rather than as and when we win some regulatory issue in some competent court.”