Techno Electric Shares Hit Upper Circuit After Interstate Transmission Project Tie-Up

Shares of Techno Electric & Engineering Ltd. were locked in a 5% upper circuit on Monday after entering into an agreement with IndiGrid Ltd. for interstate power transmission projects.

The engineering and construction company has signed a securities subscription shareholders agreement with IndiGrid Ltd. to support the construction of the latter's two greenfield interstate transmission projects, Techno Electric & Engineering said in an exchange filing.

As part of the agreement, Techno Electric & Engineering will co-develop and invest in Ishanagar Power Transmission Ltd. and Dhule Power Transmission Ltd. The company will also invest some minority capital and assume the responsibility of project completion on a lump-sum turnkey basis, according to the exchange filing.