TCS Likely To See Soft Business, Infosys To Increase Guidance — What Analysts Expect From IT In Q2

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. will kick off the second quarter earnings season for the information technology sector on Oct. 10. Discretionary demand trends and the green shoots especially in the banking space would be in focus as they contribute to majority of IT companies' revenues.

Even as the July-September period tends to be a strong quarter for the sector, analysts expect TCS to be a laggard, while Infosys Ltd. and LTIMindtree Ltd. are seen leading revenue growth.

The market could find it difficult to support the current valuations of the IT sector, according to CLSA

Here is a look at what analysts have to say.