TCS Layoffs: AI, Oversupply, Shift In Demand — Industry Experts Decode Reasons Behind IT Sector Job Cuts

Layoffs in the IT sector are reportedly due to oversupply and the shift towards artificial intelligence, said industry experts, following the recent job cut announcements by sectoral giants TCS and Intel.

Harpreet Saluja, president of Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate, said, "Though it is a private limited company, labour laws are applicable to private organisations as well. They currently fall under the ambit of the Industrial Disputes Act and the Shops and Establishment Act."

"The laws are applicable to them. If these layoffs are being carried out without prior permission of the government—whether it's a private company or a government organisation—they need to take permission under this Act from the appropriate labour commission before initiating layoffs. If permission is granted, the company can go ahead with the retrenchment," Saluja explained.

Indian IT giant TCS has announced a 2% workforce reduction, impacting around 12,000 employees, citing changing technology skillset requirements driven by AI and other emerging technologies. This move follows Intel's similar announcement to downsize nearly a fifth of its workforce this year.

The layoffs, as is industry practice, will start with those on the bench, followed by those with lower performance scores.