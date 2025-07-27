Intel To Lay Off 15% Of Workforce, Cut Strength To 75,000 Employees By Year-End

Intel Corp. Chief Executive Officer Lip Bu Tan stressed on cost-discipline, while addressing the stakeholders on Thursday. This will include the planned layoffs, which the company had announced earlier.

The tech giant is trimming the workforce by 15%, as it aims to bring down the total headcount to 75,000 by the end of the year. This would mark a 15% reduction as against the overall strength which stood at 96,400 as of June-end.

Intel had first announced its layoff plans in April. The job cuts will help the company in streamlining their management along with rebuilding an engineering-driven culture, a major step taken under Lip-Bu Tan.

Last August, the company cut approximately 15,000 jobs, and by the end of 2024, Intel’s employee count had dropped to 108,900, a fall from 124,800 the year before.