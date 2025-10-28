Tata Trusts Rift: Venu Srinivasan, Others Push Mehli Mistry Out Of Board | Profit Exclusive

The rift in the Tata Trusts has widened. Venu Srinivasan, Noel Tata and Vijay Singh are said to have rejected Mehli Mistry’s renewal for life trusteeship.

Mistry is likely to explore legal options, sources told NDTV Profit on Tuesday. Notably, he had approved Venu's renewal on condition of the renewal of other Trustees.

Noel Tata chairs the philanthropic trust, while Vijay Singh and Venu Srinivasan are vice chairmen.

The ouster of Mistry could be challenged based on the Oct. 24 resolution passed by the Tata Trusts, sources said. NDTV Profit accessed the resolution which gives life term to the present trustees.

The resolution says, “The Trustees recognise that they are all equally responsible, charged with public duty and specifically tasked by Mr Ratan N Tata. To this end, they resolve that on the expiry of tenure of any Trustee, that Trustee will be reappointed by the concerned Trust without any limit being attached to the period of tenure of such re-appointment, and in accordance with law.”