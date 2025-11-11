Maharashtra Government Ordinance May Force Tata Trusts To Reconsider Board Member Renewals

The ordinance also mandates that the number of perpetual trustees in a trust must not exceed one-fourth of the total board at any time. A trustee whose tenure expires may be elevated to perpetual status only to fill a vacancy created by death, insolvency, incapacity, permanent departure from India, or conviction for a crime involving moral turpitude.

The law further amends Section 18 to require proof of ownership or interest in any immovable property listed under a public trust during registration. Jurisdiction references to civil courts or judges in trust documents or decrees are now deemed references to the Charity Commissioner, who will exercise equivalent powers.

Penalties for violating provisions under Sections 66A and 66B have been increased. Breaches involving unauthorised sale or lease of immovable property or failure to reserve hospital beds for the indigent may now lead to imprisonment of up to one year or a fine of up to Rs 50,000, or both.

The ordinance also limits the filing period for revision applications before the Charity Commissioner under Section 70A to 120 days from the date of an order or finding.

In October, Tata Trusts renewed the life trusteeship of Venu Srinivasan, while Mehli Mistry was voted out on Oct. 28. These board decisions may need to be reviewed after Sept. 1, 2025, in line with the new legal framework.

Governor CP Radhakrishnan signed the ordinance on Aug. 30, 2025, stating that both houses of the state legislature were not in session and immediate action was required to regulate trust administration and reduce litigation.