Tata Technologies Expects To Complete BMW JV By Second Half Of FY25

Tata Technologies Ltd. expects to complete the joint-venture deal with BMW in the second half of the current financial year, its Chief Executive Officer Warren Harris said.

The company was planning a JV since last six-to-seven months and is awaiting regulatory approvals at present, Harris told NDTV Profit in an interview on Wednesday.

The companies announced on Monday that they have formed a joint venture to deliver automotive software and IT solutions for the German carmaker.

Shares of Tata Technologies snapped a two-day winning streak to fluctuate between gains and losses to trade 0.5% higher at around Rs 1,098. The stock has declined nearly 7% so far this year compared to about 2% gain in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.