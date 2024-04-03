NDTV ProfitBusiness NewsTata Technologies Expects To Complete BMW JV By Second Half Of FY25
Tata Technologies Expects To Complete BMW JV By Second Half Of FY25

Tata Technologies and BMW have formed a joint venture to deliver automotive software and IT solutions for the German carmaker.

03 Apr 2024, 11:56 AM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Logo of BMW seen on a car being manufactured. (Source: BMW Official Website)</p></div>
Logo of BMW seen on a car being manufactured. (Source: BMW Official Website)

Tata Technologies Ltd. expects to complete the joint-venture deal with BMW in the second half of the current financial year, its Chief Executive Officer Warren Harris said.

The company was planning a JV since last six-to-seven months and is awaiting regulatory approvals at present, Harris told NDTV Profit in an interview on Wednesday.

The companies announced on Monday that they have formed a joint venture to deliver automotive software and IT solutions for the German carmaker.

Shares of Tata Technologies snapped a two-day winning streak to fluctuate between gains and losses to trade 0.5% higher at around Rs 1,098. The stock has declined nearly 7% so far this year compared to about 2% gain in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.

