Tata Technologies, BMW Form Joint Venture For Auto Software

Tata Technologies Ltd. and BMW Group have agreed to form a joint venture to deliver automotive software and IT solutions for the German carmaker.

Tata Technologies will initially incorporate the company as a wholly owned subsidiary. Once the closing conditions, including the merger-control approval are met by both the parties, BMW will invest in the incorporated company to hold 50% of the post-investment equity-share capital in that entity, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The issue price will be subject to applicable legislation, it said.

From the inception of the JV, 100 Tata Technologies professionals will ensure robust and immediate contributions to software projects. The JV will also set up an automotive software and IT development hub in Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai.