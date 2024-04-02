NDTV ProfitMarketsTata Technologies, BMW Form Joint Venture For Auto Software
ADVERTISEMENT

Tata Technologies, BMW Form Joint Venture For Auto Software

BMW will subscribe to 50% of the equity shares in the JV.

02 Apr 2024, 09:34 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
(Source: Unsplash)

Tata Technologies Ltd. and BMW Group have agreed to form a joint venture to deliver automotive software and IT solutions for the German carmaker.

Tata Technologies will initially incorporate the company as a wholly owned subsidiary. Once the closing conditions, including the merger-control approval are met by both the parties, BMW will invest in the incorporated company to hold 50% of the post-investment equity-share capital in that entity, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

The issue price will be subject to applicable legislation, it said.

From the inception of the JV, 100 Tata Technologies professionals will ensure robust and immediate contributions to software projects. The JV will also set up an automotive software and IT development hub in Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai.

ALSO READ

Brokerage View: Citi On TCS, Infosys; Emkay On Mamaearth And More

Opinion
Brokerage View: Citi On TCS, Infosys; Emkay On Mamaearth And More
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT