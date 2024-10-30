Tata Power Files Rs 221-Crore Insurance Claim For Damages In Fire Incident At Trombay Plant

Tata Power Co. has submitted an insurance claim of approximately Rs 221 crore for the damages incurred in a fire at the cable vault and the control room of the Trombay plant last month.

The claim is currently being evaluated by the insurer. An initial advance of Rs 50 crore has been released, while the final settlement will be determined once the assessment is complete, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The preliminary evaluation suggests damages of around Rs 221 crore, not including business interruption costs, which will depend on how long operations are halted, it said.

The fire incident is not expected to materially affect production, services, or the company's financial status, as the damages are covered under the insurance claim, it said.