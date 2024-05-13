Tata Motors Growth May Moderate In Next Couple Of Years

Tata Motors Ltd.'s growth may moderate in the next couple of years, even as its planned deleveraging and demerger remain on track.

The maker of the Nexon and Punch SUVs expects the first half of the financial year ending March 31, 2025, to be weaker for its passenger as well as commercial vehicle businesses, while the luxury business under Jaguar Land Rover may just remain resilient, the company said in its post earnings call.

While earnings in January–March 2024 were largely in line, the growth outlook is cautiously optimistic. According to analysts,