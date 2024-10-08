Tata Motors Q2 Business Updates: Global Wholesale Volumes Decline 11%

The Tata Motors Group's global wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover, reached 3,04,189, indicating an 11% decline in the second quarter of the current financial year compared to the same period last year.

The global wholesales for all Tata Motors commercial vehicles and the Tata Daewoo range were recorded at 86,133 for the quarter ended September 2025, reflecting a 19% decline compared to the second quarter of the previous financial year, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.

Tata Motors' passenger vehicle sales saw 1,30,753 global wholesales, denoting a 6% decline in the July–September quarter of the current fiscal year compared to the same quarter in the previous fiscal.

Additionally, Jaguar recorded global sales of 5,961 vehicles, while Land Rover saw sales of 81,342 vehicles in April-June quarter. This means that Jaguar Land Rover had a total global wholesale of 87,303 vehicles, down 10% compared to the same quarter last year, the filings said.