Tata Motors Q2 Business Updates: Global Wholesale Volumes Decline 11%
Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover's performance contributed to a total global wholesale of 87,303 vehicles, reflecting a 10% drop compared to the same quarter last year.
The Tata Motors Group's global wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover, reached 3,04,189, indicating an 11% decline in the second quarter of the current financial year compared to the same period last year.
The global wholesales for all Tata Motors commercial vehicles and the Tata Daewoo range were recorded at 86,133 for the quarter ended September 2025, reflecting a 19% decline compared to the second quarter of the previous financial year, according to an exchange filing on Tuesday.
Tata Motors' passenger vehicle sales saw 1,30,753 global wholesales, denoting a 6% decline in the July–September quarter of the current fiscal year compared to the same quarter in the previous fiscal.
Additionally, Jaguar recorded global sales of 5,961 vehicles, while Land Rover saw sales of 81,342 vehicles in April-June quarter. This means that Jaguar Land Rover had a total global wholesale of 87,303 vehicles, down 10% compared to the same quarter last year, the filings said.
TATA Motors Q1 Performance
In terms of Tata Motors' revenue, the company reported an increase to Rs 1,08,048 crore, representing a 5.7% rise in the first quarter of FY2025. However, this figure fell short of analysts' estimates, which were at Rs 1,09,228.43 crore.
The Nexon maker posted a 72.4% growth in net profit at Rs 5,692 crore for the three months ended September, exceeding analysts' estimates of Rs 5,309.96 crore.
This surge in profit was attributed to JLR's outperformance, despite Tata Motors' car business in India underperforming.
Shares of Tata Motors closed 0.87% lower at Rs 919.80 apiece, compared to a 0.88% rise in the benchmark NSE Nifty.
The stock has risen 48.99% in the last 12 months and has shown significant gains year-to-date. The relative strength index was 18.3.
Out of 35 analysts tracking the company, 22 maintain a "buy" rating, eight recommend a "hold," and five suggest "sell," according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies an upside of 26.6%.