Tata Motors Biggest Nifty Auto Loser After Jaguar Land Rover Sales Disappoint

Tata Motors turned the biggest loser in Nifty Auto index, and one of the top laggards on Nifty 50 in early trade on Tuesday. The Nexon-maker fell as much as 3.66% today on the back of drop in wholesales and retail sales for Jaguar Land Rover Ltd. (UK) in the recently concluded September quarter.

The UK-based luxury car maker reported retail sales down 3% on annual basis at 1.03 lakh units for the period under review. Wholesales came in at 87,303 units, down 10% from the year-ago period.

The leading factor behind the drop in sales was supply chain disruptions from high-grade aluminum suppliers, which affected multiple carmakers.

Brokerages though, hold mixed views on the tepid show by Jaguar Land Rover. While Nomura and Emkay are still positive on the stock, Motilal Oswal retained its neutral rating.