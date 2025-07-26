Tata Consumer Products Confident Of Margin Recovery After Q1 Earnings Miss

Tata Consumer Products Ltd. remains confident of regaining lost margins after reporting a weak set of results for the first quarter of the financial year ending March 2026.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, TCPL's Managing Director & CEO, Sunil D'Souza revealed that the company hopes to reclaim margins once tea crop conditions normalise and coffee prices stablilise.

"Margins were negative largely on back of volatility in tea prices, which were not fully passed on to the consumer. Last year, tea prices went up because there were at least three droughts. We were able to pass on only 70% of that inflation," he told NDTV Profit.

"This year, forecasts point to a normal crop and, therefore, tea prices may normalise. This could directly aid margins," he added.

Tata Consumer Products reported its first quarter earnings in the fiscal year ending March 2026 on Wednesday, where consolidated net profit rose 15%, missing analyst estimates.

The FMCG company, known for its Tata Tea brand, reported a net profit of Rs 334 crore for the June quarter, according to an exchange filing. Analysts tracked by Bloomberg had estimated a profit of Rs 355 crore.

During the April-June period, Tata Consumer Products reported a margin of 12.7%, which fell short of analysts' estimate of 13.4%.