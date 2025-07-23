Business NewsEarningsTata Consumer Products Q1 Results: Profit Rises 15%, Misses Estimates
Tata Consumer Products Q1 Results: Profit Rises 15%, Misses Estimates

Tata Consumer Products Q1 Results: The FMCG company posted a bottom line of Rs 334 crore and revenue of Rs 4,779 crore.

23 Jul 2025, 05:32 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tata Consumer Products' Ebidta fell 9% to Rs 607 crore in Q1. (Photo source: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Tata Consumer Products' Ebidta fell 9% to Rs 607 crore in Q1. (Photo source: NDTV Profit)

Tata Consumer Products Ltd.'s consolidated net profit rose 15.1% in the first quarter of fiscal 2026, missing analysts' estimates.

The FMCG company posted a bottom line of Rs 334 crore, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday. That compares with the Rs 355-crore estimate that analysts tracked by Bloomberg had projected.

Tata Consumer Products Q1FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Revenue up 9.8% to Rs 4,779 crore versus Rs 4,352 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 4,813 crore).

  • Ebitda down 9% to Rs 607 crore versus Rs 667 crore (Estimate: Rs 648 crore).

  • Margin at 12.7% versus 15.3% (Bloomberg estimate: 13.4%).

  • Net profit up 15.1% to Rs 334 crore versus Rs 356 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 355 crore).

