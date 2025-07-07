Tariffs Return: Trump Hits Japan, South Korea With 25% Import Levies

US President Donald Trump has re-imposed tariffs on Japan and South Korea—two of America's key trading partners—as he levied 25% import duties on both the Asian economies.

The tariffs will come into effect from August 1, according to a White House note uploaded by Trump on social media platform Truth Social.

Trump has threatened that if Japan and South Korea retaliate, the same amount will be added to the 25% tariff levied on both the countries, he said.

The US president also noted that trans-shipped goods from South Korea and Japan will be slapped with higher tariffs.

Trump, however, offered reprieve to South Korean and Japanese companies manufacturing in the US, stating that no tariffs will be levied on such manufacturers.